How NASA tracks climate change from above

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - NASA is celebrating Earth Day 2021!

While most of us think of space exploration when we think of the space agency, one of their primary missions is actually to track changes to the Earth from above using satellites.

It allows their scientists to get a big-picture view of what’s going on on Earth.

“The really neat thing about studying the Earth from space is it gives us a perspective of the whole globe. So we can understand something like climate, which is a global issue, and with the satellites that we have, we can measure stuff like CO2 in the atmosphere. We can also look at the ice caps melting and the sea level rise. So there’s all sorts of things that we could do from space that would be really hard to keep track of if you’re actually standing on the ground,” said Bridget Seegers, a NASA research scientist.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Bridget Seegers.

NASA has an Earth Day website where you can learn more and check out their Earth Day activities.

