Icy roads lead to several crashes in our region
BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Icy roads are to blame for a few crashes in our region.
One crash shut down the interstate early Thursday morning. Police tell us it happened just after 1 a.m. on I-89 in Bolton.
We’re told a transit van carrying 14 passengers lost control because of icy road conditions, went into the median and overturned.
None of the injuries reported were believed to have been life-threatening.
I-89 was also shut down Wednesday night a couple miles north of the crash in Richmond because of a car fire.
Police say a car lost control around 8:30 p.m. because of icy conditions, hit the guardrail and stopped in the travel lane.
A second car and then a third car also hit the first one, causing it to catch on fire. We’re told no injuries were reported in this multi-car crash.
Vermont State Police say they want to remind drivers to slow down when driving in poor weather conditions.
We also know of a crash near Exit 7 on I-89 that had it closed for a few hours Thursday morning.
