Icy roads lead to several crashes in our region

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Icy roads are to blame for a few crashes in our region.

One crash shut down the interstate early Thursday morning. Police tell us it happened just after 1 a.m. on I-89 in Bolton.

We’re told a transit van carrying 14 passengers lost control because of icy road conditions, went into the median and overturned.

None of the injuries reported were believed to have been life-threatening.

I-89 was also shut down Wednesday night a couple miles north of the crash in Richmond because of a car fire.

Police say a car lost control around 8:30 p.m. because of icy conditions, hit the guardrail and stopped in the travel lane.

A second car and then a third car also hit the first one, causing it to catch on fire. We’re told no injuries were reported in this multi-car crash.

Vermont State Police say they want to remind drivers to slow down when driving in poor weather conditions.

We also know of a crash near Exit 7 on I-89 that had it closed for a few hours Thursday morning.

