Mount Washington Auto Road ‘Climb to the Clouds’ returns

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A timed hillclimb auto race up the Mount Washington Auto Road in New Hampshire is making a return this year.

The event, known as the “Climb to the Clouds,” has been rescheduled to Aug. 13-15, from July. It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 7.6 -mile climb (12.2 kilometers) heads along a serpentine tarmac and gravel road lined with trees, rocks, and dramatic drop-offs, to the 6,288-foot (1.9 kilometers) summit.

The climb was first held in 1904, making it one of the oldest motorsport competitions in the United States.

