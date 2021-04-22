Mount Washington Auto Road ‘Climb to the Clouds’ returns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A timed hillclimb auto race up the Mount Washington Auto Road in New Hampshire is making a return this year.

The event, known as the “Climb to the Clouds,” has been rescheduled to Aug. 13-15, from July. It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was rescheduled to Aug. 13-15, from July.

The 7.6 -mile climb (12.2 kilometers) heads along a serpentine tarmac and gravel road lined with trees, rocks, and dramatic drop-offs, to the 6,288-foot (1.9 kilometers) summit.

The climb was first held in 1904, making it one of the oldest motorsport competitions in the United States.

THE NUMBERS

More than 92,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 362 cases announced Wednesday. Two new deaths were reported, for a total of 1,273.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 394 new cases per day on April 6 to 345 new cases per day on Tuesday.

