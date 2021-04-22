New law allows Vt. candidates to pay for child care with campaign funds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Candidates seeking higher office in Vermont can now use campaign funds to pay for child care.

The law signed last week by the governor lets local, statewide, or congressional level candidates tap those funds. Many say the cost of child care -- often in the thousands -- can be a barrier for Vermonters who want to enter the political field. Advocates say having this will open up the political process to more diverse voices, including working moms and single parents.

“It’s a matter of normalizing what it looks like to run as a young parent. Even men, when they run for office, they don’t talk about their children or their responsibilities at home. Being able to talk about parenting and legislating, it’s crucial to changing the priorities we see,” said Liuba Grechen Shirley, the founder of the Vote Mama Foundation.

Vermont is now the 9th state to allow candidates to use campaign funds for child care.

Related Story:

New York to let candidates use campaign funds for child care

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.