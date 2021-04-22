NH residents on unemployment will need to show they’re job hunting

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Starting next month, New Hampshire is once again requiring that people receiving unemployment benefits be looking for work.

“Traditionally, you had to prove that you were searching for gainful employment while collecting unemployment benefits,” Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, said at a news conference Thursday.

That was waived last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the economy has rebounded and New Hampshire has one of the lowest unemployment rates, at 3%.

Starting May 23, residents will be required to look for work while on unemployment benefits. It doesn’t mean that if a person can’t find work, they will lose their benefits, Sununu said.

“There are tens of thousands of high-paying jobs across the state available today,” he said. “It’s just an awesome opportunity.”

Sununu said in one recent virtual job fair, there were more than 100 employers offering more than 3,000 jobs, but only about 140 job seekers showed up.

The governor said jobs need to be filled, especially in tourism-related areas, restaurants, hotels, and tech and manufacturing.

New Hampshire Works job centers will be opening to the public by May 10 to assist people. Job fairs are scheduled on May 6 for veterans, May 11 for students, graduates and individuals using adult education programs, and May 13 for people in the construction industry.

