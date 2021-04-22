Advertisement

Northern New York man charged with child sex abuse

(WJHG)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWN POINT, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police on Wednesday arrested a Northern New York man accused of child sexual abuse.

New York State Police say Luke Ennenga, 31, of Crown Point, had sexual contact with a child under 11.

They say the incident happened in Schroon and was reported in December.

Ennenga is charged with a criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second gentleman visits Vermont
A homeless encampment in the South End of Burlington is raising concerns.
City scrambles to find solution to growing Burlington homeless camp
Anthony Reynolds-File photo
Vermont man changes plea in girlfriend’s death
Fiery crash in Richmond.
Icy roads lead to several crashes
Marty Illick
Couple who died in boating accident remembered for commitment to conservation

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Sununu to hold COVID-19 briefing
Don Shedd
Super Senior: Don Shedd
File photo-This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
Sex abuse charges expand to 2nd New Hampshire youth center
Earth Day climate protests took place in Williston and other locations Thursday.
Vermont activists say Biden climate plan falls short