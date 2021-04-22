Northern New York man charged with child sex abuse

CROWN POINT, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police on Wednesday arrested a Northern New York man accused of child sexual abuse.

New York State Police say Luke Ennenga, 31, of Crown Point, had sexual contact with a child under 11.

They say the incident happened in Schroon and was reported in December.

Ennenga is charged with a criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

