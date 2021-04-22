Northern New York man charged with child sex abuse
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CROWN POINT, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police on Wednesday arrested a Northern New York man accused of child sexual abuse.
New York State Police say Luke Ennenga, 31, of Crown Point, had sexual contact with a child under 11.
They say the incident happened in Schroon and was reported in December.
Ennenga is charged with a criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
