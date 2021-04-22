Pataki weighs in on NY gubernatorial GOP chances

NEW YORK (WCAX) - Former New York Governor George Pataki is weighing in on what he thinks it would take for the Empire State to elect a Republican governor.

The three-term Republican beat Mario Cuomo in 1994, one of the few GOP politicians to have success in what is considered a Democratic stronghold. Pataki says some of the Republican candidates that are interested in running have started to reach out to him for advice. He said it’s all about making a plan that’s best for New York

“You have to have a vision for the future of the state. You have to appeal not as a partisan -- just the Republicans -- but to Democrats, Independents, Conservatives, across the board. If that’s the case, I think given the peoples’ desire to change the direction of this state the Republicans have a real chance,” Pataki said.

When asked if he would run again, Pataki said he has no plans but that in politics, you never rule anything out. He said he loves the state and is willing to help anyone with a vision to create a better future for it.

Related Story:

Stefanik floated as possible gubernatorial candidate

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.