Sex abuse charges expand to 2nd New Hampshire youth center

File photo-This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
File photo-This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Four former youth detention center workers have made initial court appearances in New Hampshire, including one accused of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times in a “candy storage room” at a second state-run facility.

Eleven former youth center workers have been arrested this month, but the allegations against Victor Malavet are the first to involve a pretrial facility in Concord.

The others involve the Youth Development Center, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, in Manchester.

Judges on Thursday postponed Malavet’s bail hearing until later in the day and scheduled hearings on Friday for three other who were arrested on Wednesday.

