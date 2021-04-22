Sex abuse charges expand to 2nd New Hampshire youth center
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Four former youth detention center workers have made initial court appearances in New Hampshire, including one accused of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times in a “candy storage room” at a second state-run facility.
Eleven former youth center workers have been arrested this month, but the allegations against Victor Malavet are the first to involve a pretrial facility in Concord.
The others involve the Youth Development Center, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, in Manchester.
Judges on Thursday postponed Malavet’s bail hearing until later in the day and scheduled hearings on Friday for three other who were arrested on Wednesday.
Related Stories:
4 more ex-youth center workers charged in New Hampshire
Judge considers lowering bail for ex-NH youth center worker
Ex-youth worker charged with rape was known for ‘wrestling’
Judge sets bail for some in sex abuse case at NH youth center
7th man arrested in sex abuse case at NH youth detention center
6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe
Proposed budget would force closure of NH youth center
Ex-youth center intern says she was told to destroy notes
NH judge deciding whether to dismiss youth sex abuse case
Hearing set on effort to dismiss NH youth center abuse lawsuit
NH Democrats seek closure of youth center amid abuse claims
Hundreds claim decades of abuse by 150 NH youth center staffers
Ex-youth counselor’s lawyer responds to dropped NH charges
Charges dropped as NH youth center abuse investigation widens
NH youth parole officer kept job amid child abuse investigation
Former NH youth detention center counselors accused of multiple rapes
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)