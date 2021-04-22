Shelburne crash sends two to the hospital
Published: Apr. 21, 2021
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelburne police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital, Wednesday afternoon.
Police say it happened on Shelburne Road in front of the Automaster, just after 2:00pm.
Police say a Dodge Ram Pickup, with a car-hauler trailer attached was traveling southbound about to make a right turn into the dealership, and was hit by a tractor trailer.
Both drivers were taken to UVM Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The southbound lane was down to one lane as crews cleared the roadway.
