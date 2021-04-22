Advertisement

Shelburne crash sends two to the hospital

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelburne police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital, Wednesday afternoon.

Police say it happened on Shelburne Road in front of the Automaster, just after 2:00pm.

Police say a Dodge Ram Pickup, with a car-hauler trailer attached was traveling southbound about to make a right turn into the dealership, and was hit by a tractor trailer.

Both drivers were taken to UVM Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The southbound lane was down to one lane as crews cleared the roadway.

