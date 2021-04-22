Advertisement

Study: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines appear safe for pregnant women

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna do not appear to pose a serious risk during pregnancy.

Researchers reviewed data of more than 35,000 pregnant women from December through February.

The information on pregnancy outcomes and complications came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s V-safe smartphone-based surveillance system.

The study also looked at pregnancy-related adverse events reported to the CDC’s vaccine adverse event reporting system (VAERS).

Researchers found the most common side effect from the vaccine was pain at the injection site, which appeared more frequently in vaccine recipients who were pregnant.

Other side effects like headache, muscle aches, chills and fever were reported less frequently.

Researchers say more long-term studies are needed.

The study appeared in Wednesday’s New England Journal of Medicine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second gentleman visits Vermont
Anthony Reynolds-File photo
Vermont man changes plea in girlfriend’s death
A homeless encampment in the South End of Burlington is raising concerns.
City scrambles to find solution to growing Burlington homeless camp
Marty Illick
Couple who died in boating accident remembered for commitment to conservation
Police investigate shooting at Londonderry home

Latest News

In this April 21, 2021, photo, Del. Eleanor Holmes-Norton, D-D.C., center, joined from left by...
DC statehood faces a crossroads with congressional vote
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
At ‘moment of peril,’ Biden opens global summit on climate
A man walks past a "Now Hiring" sign on a window at a Sherwin-Williams store, Friday, Feb. 26,...
US jobless claims fall to 547,000, another pandemic low
File photo
Mount Washington Auto Road ‘Climb to the Clouds’ returns