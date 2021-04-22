Advertisement

UVM environmental leaders mark Earth Day

(WOWT)
By Darren Perron
Published: Apr. 22, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know that April 22nd was chosen as Earth Day 51 years ago because it fell between college spring break and final exams and organizers wanted to maximize student involvement?

In the spring of 1970, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson created Earth Day as a way to force critical environmental issues onto the national agenda. Twenty million Americans -- many of them students -- demonstrated across the country to push Congress to act, launching a new wave of activism that resulted in the EPA and key clean water and air laws. University of Vermont environmental studies students are among those continuing to carry that banner today.

Darren Perron spoke with Julia Bailey-Wells, the former editor of “Headwaters Magazine,” the student environmental publication, and Leah Kelleher, who produces the environmental podcast “Attune.”

