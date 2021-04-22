Advertisement

Vermont activists say Biden climate plan falls short

Earth Day climate protests took place in Williston and other locations Thursday.
Earth Day climate protests took place in Williston and other locations Thursday.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont group demanding more action from the Biden administration on climate change was out across the state this Earth Day.

Extinction Rebellion is pushing for the president to declare the warming planet a national emergency. Biden Thursday announced an ambitious plan to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half in the next ten years. He’s meeting world leaders at a summit Thursday to discuss the proposal.

But the activists say the planet’s future depends on even more aggressive steps. “It’s just not fast enough. We are really going to be feeling the effects of it as this decade goes on, but this is the crucial time right here. If we don’t act now, it’s kind of game over,” said Dan Batten of Bristol.

The group posted banners by the whale tails in Williston and on overpasses along I-89 and 91. They also held a demonstration at the Statehouse.

