Vermont publishes virus relief spending on new dashboard

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is making public the details of how $1.25 billion in coronavirus relief funds were spent in the state.

The Department of Finance and Management announced Wednesday the publication of two interactive State of Vermont Coronavirus Relief Fund Transparency Dashboards. The dashboards contain pages that reflect the many ways the relief funds were spent, including grants, contracts, direct payments and other information. The information reflects information through Jan. 31 and will be updated quarterly.

Finance and Management Commissioner Adam Greshin says the information offers “a transparent view of the receipt and uses of an extraordinary amount of federal financial relief.”

