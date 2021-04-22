Advertisement

Winooski cop charged with domestic assault faces new obstruction charges

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winooski cop accused of abusing the mother of his child faces new charges.

Detective Christopher Matott of Alburgh already pleaded not guilty in February to six charges, including domestic assault, criminal threatening, and unlawful restraint. Thursday morning he also pleaded not guilty to felony obstruction of justice and three misdemeanor counts of violating his conditions of release. The state accused Matott of intimidating the victim.

“This is the second time we’ve come here with violations of conditions of release related to the victim here. We’re concerned about that your honor -- very concerned -- because we say it frustrates our goal of seeking justice,” Grand Isle State’s Attorney Douglas DiSabito told the judge.

Matott was released on conditions that he not abuse or harass the victim, including staying at least 300 feet away from the victim’s home and complying with family court orders.

