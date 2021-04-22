BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This snowstorm is persistent! Off and on snow showers continued through much of the day today, but there will be some improvements ahead.

We do expect to get the sun back for Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will begin to creep back up to more typical levels for late April, reaching the mid 50s for most of us.

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s!

But rain will return for Sunday, and it will be a bit cooler again. Rain will mix with snow across the higher elevations Sunday night into Monday.

If you are missing the warmer weather, temperatures will jumping back into the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week, along with lots of sunshine. Spring will return!

