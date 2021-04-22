BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We will still be on the tail end of the storm that brought us the rain, thunderstorms, and heavy, wet snow on Wednesday. A few snow showers will be lingering during the morning hours into the early afternoon, mainly in the mountains, where there may be an additional trace - 2″ of snow. It will be a chilly, blustery day with highs only in the mid-30s to low 40s, and the wind will make it feel more like it’s in the teens and 20s.

Spring will start to make a comeback on Friday with temperatures getting back to near normal levels (normal high in Burlington is now 58°) under partly sunny skies.

The weekend will start out with a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures. Most areas will get into the low-to-mid-60s.

The end of the weekend will be a different story, with rain for most of the day, and a little cooler again.

A few rain & mountain snow showers will linger into early Monday before it clears out. Then a big warm-up will begin with temperatures jumping into the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week, along with lots of sunshine. Enjoy! -Gary

