Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We will still be on the tail end of the storm that brought us the rain, thunderstorms, and heavy, wet snow on Wednesday. A few snow showers will be lingering during the morning hours into the early afternoon, mainly in the mountains, where there may be an additional trace - 2″ of snow. It will be a chilly, blustery day with highs only in the mid-30s to low 40s, and the wind will make it feel more like it’s in the teens and 20s.

Spring will start to make a comeback on Friday with temperatures getting back to near normal levels (normal high in Burlington is now 58°) under partly sunny skies.

The weekend will start out with a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures. Most areas will get into the low-to-mid-60s.

The end of the weekend will be a different story, with rain for most of the day, and a little cooler again.

A few rain & mountain snow showers will linger into early Monday before it clears out. Then a big warm-up will begin with temperatures jumping into the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week, along with lots of sunshine. Enjoy! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second gentleman visits Vermont
Anthony Reynolds-File photo
Vermont man changes plea in girlfriend’s death
Marty Illick
Couple who died in boating accident remembered for commitment to conservation
Police investigate shooting at Londonderry home
A homeless encampment in the South End of Burlington is raising concerns.
City scrambles to find solution to growing Burlington homeless camp

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Dan with weather
Late Night Weather forecast
wx
Wednesday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast