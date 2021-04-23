Advertisement

3 face charges in Franklin Count drug bust

Brandon Bergeron and Teresa Uzzel
Brandon Bergeron and Teresa Uzzel(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - At least three people face charges following a drug bust in Franklin County.

Authorities say the cooperative investigation looking into the distribution of cocaine in the area started early last year. They say three people face charges of selling cocaine. They include Duane Delisle, 51, of Newport, who is already in prison for another charge; Brandon Bergeron, 28; and Teresa Uzzel, 65, both from Enosburg.

They are due back in court in July.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash in Richmond.
Icy roads lead to several crashes
Gov. Phil Scott
Vt. poised to resume J&J vaccinations as early as Tuesday
Shelburne Road crash
Shelburne crash sends 2 to the hospital
Alexandra welcomes her new baby
Alexandra welcomes her new baby
The spring-like temperatures had people out and about on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace.
Vermonters react as CDC considers revising outdoor mask guidelines

Latest News

Lawnmowers and tractors
Shortage of Lawnmowers and Tractors, business see an impact
File photo
US agency decision revives Vermont foreign investor center
Middlesex Church fire
The Future of the Middlesex Fire Department
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
Arrested NH youth center workers described as ‘hit squad’
Johnson and Johnson Vaccine
Johnson and Johnson vaccine in Vermont