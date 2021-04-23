3 face charges in Franklin Count drug bust

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - At least three people face charges following a drug bust in Franklin County.

Authorities say the cooperative investigation looking into the distribution of cocaine in the area started early last year. They say three people face charges of selling cocaine. They include Duane Delisle, 51, of Newport, who is already in prison for another charge; Brandon Bergeron, 28; and Teresa Uzzel, 65, both from Enosburg.

They are due back in court in July.

