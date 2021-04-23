Advertisement

Architectural scavenger hunt series kicks off Saturday

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Scavenger hunts have been a way for families to find something to do together during the pandemic, and starting this weekend a unique series of scavenger hunts begin in St. Albans.

The Vermont chapter of the American Institute of Architects is launching Architectural Scavenger Hunts taking place in towns throughout the state, with the first hunt starting in St. Albans Saturday. You can download a clue sheet or pick one up at the St. Albans Free Library. Those clue sheets will help you explore the downtown area and learn about the various historical and architectural features of the buildings and sites.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Evan Champagne, who designed the hunt.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash in Richmond.
Icy roads lead to several crashes
Shelburne Road crash
Shelburne crash sends 2 to the hospital
File photo
Winooski cop charged with domestic assault faces new obstruction charges
Burlington mobile homes
Burlington mobile homes reappraised incorrectly; city fixing the mistake
A homeless encampment in the South End of Burlington is raising concerns.
City scrambles to find solution to growing Burlington homeless camp

Latest News

NY won’t say what it told DOJ about nursing home outbreaks
File photo
Demolition, explosives facility planned at Camp Ethan Allen
False hellebore
Health officials warn of false hellebore
Emergency repairs to be made to historic gasholder building in Concord.
Emergency repairs to be made to historic gasholder building