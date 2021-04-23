Architectural scavenger hunt series kicks off Saturday

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Scavenger hunts have been a way for families to find something to do together during the pandemic, and starting this weekend a unique series of scavenger hunts begin in St. Albans.

The Vermont chapter of the American Institute of Architects is launching Architectural Scavenger Hunts taking place in towns throughout the state, with the first hunt starting in St. Albans Saturday. You can download a clue sheet or pick one up at the St. Albans Free Library. Those clue sheets will help you explore the downtown area and learn about the various historical and architectural features of the buildings and sites.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Evan Champagne, who designed the hunt.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.