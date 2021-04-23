Advertisement

Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Failing to impress a date can leave you embarrassed, but it landed one New York man in court.

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI after he bragged to her that he was involved in the Capitol riot.

About a week after the Jan. 6 insurrection, he told her “I did storm the capitol” and “made it all the way into Statuary Hall.”

She replied “we are not a match” with that new information after swiping right on him.

Investigators then cross-referenced video of Chapman from bodycam footage with his Bumble profile picture.

He is charged with four misdemeanors.

Chapman has not yet entered a plea.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash in Richmond.
Icy roads lead to several crashes
Shelburne Road crash
Shelburne crash sends 2 to the hospital
File photo
Winooski cop charged with domestic assault faces new obstruction charges
Burlington mobile homes
Burlington mobile homes reappraised incorrectly; city fixing the mistake
A homeless encampment in the South End of Burlington is raising concerns.
City scrambles to find solution to growing Burlington homeless camp

Latest News

SpaceX astronauts, from left, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut...
SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule
Bob Blanchard
Stuck in Vermont: Bob Blanchard shares his love of Burlington history online
File photo
SBA COVID relief program aims to make restaurants whole
In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, Tracy Stone-Manning, left, is named by Gov.-elect Steve...
Biden taps Montana environmentalist for US public lands boss
Preston Wolf, 17, was approached by a Vacaville police officer on Wednesday after receiving a...
GRAPHIC: Teen with autism punched by police officer in Calif.