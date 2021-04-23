Advertisement

Census data due next week

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.
The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.(Source: CNN, U.S. CENSUS BUREAU)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The results of the 2020 census will be released next week.

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the U.S. population count by April 30.

The numbers determine how many seats each state receives in Congress.

The more detailed numbers that states will use to draw House districts will be released in August and September.

The count takes place every 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash in Richmond.
Icy roads lead to several crashes
Shelburne Road crash
Shelburne crash sends 2 to the hospital
File photo
Winooski cop charged with domestic assault faces new obstruction charges
Burlington mobile homes
Burlington mobile homes reappraised incorrectly; city fixing the mistake
A homeless encampment in the South End of Burlington is raising concerns.
City scrambles to find solution to growing Burlington homeless camp

Latest News

Best Summer Ever
Addison County backdrop for film receiving national attention
A CDC panel will recommend if Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine should be used in the U.S....
CDC panel to vote on J&J vaccine fate
SpaceX astronauts, from left, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut...
SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule
How did the 2020/2021 snow season compare to years in the past?
Gary Sadowsky breaks down snowfall totals from the 2020/2021 season
A SpaceX rocket takes four astronauts to the International Space Station.
Drones, SpaceX and a heavy package topples on a child