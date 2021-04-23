Advertisement

Court record: Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in Floyd death

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, will be sentenced in June.

Online court records say Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 at 1:30 p.m., by Peter Cahill, the Hennepin County judge who oversaw the trial.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin, who is white, is already locked away in Minnesota’s only maximum-security prison, held in a single cell for his own safety.

Even though he was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota statutes he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder. While that count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts say he won’t get that much. They say that for all practical purposes, the maximum he would face is 30 years, and he could get less.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash in Richmond.
Icy roads lead to several crashes
Friday's pandemic briefing
Vt. health officials awaiting J&J vaccine guidance
Shelburne Road crash
Shelburne crash sends 2 to the hospital
Alexandra welcomes her new baby
Alexandra welcomes her new baby
The spring-like temperatures had people out and about on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace.
Vermonters react as CDC considers revising outdoor mask guidelines

Latest News

Killington Mountain
Skiers reflect on the season that keeps on giving
Dr. Joanne Waldstreicher, Johnson & Johnson Chief Medical Officer, said they agreed with the...
J&J vaccine meeting: Company agrees with FDA on warning labels
File photo
Devastating fire raises questions about viability of Middlesex Fire Dept.
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
UVM
UVM conference to focus on nontraditional pain management