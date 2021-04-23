Advertisement

Demolition, explosives facility planned at Camp Ethan Allen

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Army National Guard is planning to build a live-fire demolition and explosive facility at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Bolton, Jericho and Underhill.

The Burlington Free Press reports that the light demolition range will create more noise at the 11,000-acre site. Some residents of Underhill have raised concerns about noise. The newspaper reports that the Guard found “no significant impact” even though noise will increase somewhat. The Guard says having such a site in Vermont means that soldiers won’t have to travel to New York for training.

Work on it is expected to start this summer.

