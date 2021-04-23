Devastating fire raises questions about viability of Middlesex Fire Dept.

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A devastating church fire in Middlesex earlier this winter has raised questions about the future of the town’s volunteer department.

The Middlesex Fire Department is at a crossroads. The organization has just 12 members and most live out of town. The questions about the department’s ability to fight fires came to a head in February when the historic Middlesex United Methodist church went up in flames. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to fight the fire. Montpelier was first to arrive, then came Waterbury, along with other departments. Middlesex responded with just two firefighters. Both, according to Middlesex fire chief Doug Hanson, weren’t “terribly experienced.”

“There’s nothing sadder than a burnt-out building,” said Middlesex Selectboard Chair Peter Hood.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Was it disappointing not to see -- if you will -- the “home team” not here?

Peter Hood: It was very disappointing, yes. Not a surprise, but disappointing.

Chief Hanson says Middlesex is a bedroom community and there just aren’t many jobs to keep people there throughout the day and so they have very few to respond.

“This has been an ongoing thing for the last eight or 10 years. The fire department has been gradually declining in terms of members,” Hood said. He’s quick to point out that this is not a problem unique to Middlesex, but the church fire turned it into a burning issue about the future of fire coverage in town. Earlier this month, the selectboard held a special meeting to discuss the concerns with the public. Hood says both officials from Montpelier and Waterbury wanted their voices heard. “That ‘Hey, we’re essentially providing fire service to your town, we’re getting very little benefit from your department in terms of support for fires in Middlesex and certainly for mutual aid,’” he said.

“Our frustration is their lack of people, which is their frustration as well,” said Waterbury Fire Chief Gary Dillon. “We know if we had a call, particularly during the day, that we really can’t call them because it’s so unreliable whether or not we’re going to get someone or not.”

One of the options Hood is exploring is for Middlesex to have a contract for fire coverage with either Waterbury or Montpelier, or perhaps both. He says cost remains a question.

Back in Waterbury, the firefighters are dispatched to an area restaurant. It’s not serious, but if it was, Dillon says they couldn’t rely on Middlesex for help. “We have people around who are readily available,” he said.

