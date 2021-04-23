Emergency repairs to be made to historic gasholder building

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Emergency work will be done this year to save a 133-year-old red-brick coal gasholder building in Concord from collapsing, and put it on the path for preservation.

That’s according to an agreement between the city, the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance, and Liberty Utilities. The dormant building, named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018, is believed to be the last of 14 known gasholders in the nation that still has its inner workings intact. Its owner, Liberty Utilities, has been working with the city and alliance on options for preservation and development, rather than demolition.

A news release says the agreement announced this week, contractors will “conduct emergency stabilization.”

