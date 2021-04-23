Advertisement

Health officials warn of false hellebore

False Hellebore
False Hellebore(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you are foraging for ramps this spring, be cautious of a poisonous lookalike plant, the false hellebore.

State Health officials warn that there’s already been one reported poisoning in Vermont this year after 25 incidents last year.

The plants have pleated leaves, grow from a stalk and are found in floodplains, marshes, and swamps. The leaves of ramps are flat, smell like onions, and grow directly from the ground, and are generally found in rich, upland forests. False hellebore does not smell like onions.

False hellebore contain poisonous chemicals called alkaloids and eating them can cause serious health problems. Symptoms include severe nausea and vomiting, which often moves on to slow heartbeat and low blood pressure. Other symptoms may include slowed breathing, weakness, dizziness, numbness and tingling, and sweating.

Click here to learn more about false hellebore and how to recognize it

Click here to learn more about ramps (wild Leeks).

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash in Richmond.
Icy roads lead to several crashes
Shelburne Road crash
Shelburne crash sends 2 to the hospital
A homeless encampment in the South End of Burlington is raising concerns.
City scrambles to find solution to growing Burlington homeless camp
Burlington mobile homes
Burlington mobile homes reappraised incorrectly; city fixing the mistake
File photo
Winooski cop charged with domestic assault faces new obstruction charges

Latest News

File photo
Demolition, explosives facility planned at Camp Ethan Allen
Emergency repairs to be made to historic gasholder building in Concord.
Emergency repairs to be made to historic gasholder building
Gov. Phil Scott/File
WATCH LIVE: Scott COVID-19 briefing
Icy roads lead to I-91 tractor-trailer crash