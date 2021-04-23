Health officials warn of false hellebore

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you are foraging for ramps this spring, be cautious of a poisonous lookalike plant, the false hellebore.

State Health officials warn that there’s already been one reported poisoning in Vermont this year after 25 incidents last year.

The plants have pleated leaves, grow from a stalk and are found in floodplains, marshes, and swamps. The leaves of ramps are flat, smell like onions, and grow directly from the ground, and are generally found in rich, upland forests. False hellebore does not smell like onions.

False hellebore contain poisonous chemicals called alkaloids and eating them can cause serious health problems. Symptoms include severe nausea and vomiting, which often moves on to slow heartbeat and low blood pressure. Other symptoms may include slowed breathing, weakness, dizziness, numbness and tingling, and sweating.

