Icy roads lead to I-91 tractor-trailer crash

(KXII)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BARNET, Vt. (WCAX) - Police want you to be careful on the roads Friday morning in some spots.

They say say icy roads contributed to a crash on I-91 around 2 a.m. in Barnet.

They say a commercial vehicle was hauling two trailers in tandem when the driver lost control while crossing an ice covered bridge. We’re told the second trailer rolled but stayed connected.

The interstate was closed for a short time while the scene was cleaned up.

