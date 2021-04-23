Advertisement

Looking back 10 years ago to historic Lake Champlain flooding

Historic flooding in 2011
Historic flooding in 2011
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even with the bit of rain we have been seeing, Lake Champlain still sits below average this year. But a decade ago, it was a very different scene for many lakeside residents.

“The canoe, they were taking a canoe or a little rowboat up from the house to the road,” said Gail Cootey, a Burlington resident, remembering the scene from 2011.

She lived high enough off the lake that her house wasn’t hit by high water levels.

We were there when Lake Champlain overflowed into flood stage for 66 straight days, rising into homes, causing a spectacle for locals, but major damage for many families.

“I just remember being in awe,” said Terry Pomerleau, a South Burlington resident who was 22-years-old at the time.

And those that made it out with no damage, were still in awe of the lake’s power.

“We would drive down here to check out the damage or the water, and we couldn’t believe how high it was,” said Cootey.

“The water was just coming across and taking over entire parking lots, going up against buildings, and obviously causing some property damage,” said Barry Lampke with the Echo Leahy Center.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. as our Kevin Gaiss dives deeper into the ten year anniversary of lake flooding.

