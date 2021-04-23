Man accused of setting fire at NH apartment building

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man has been accused of setting a fire at an apartment building in Concord that forced people to evacuate.

One parent jumped from a third-floor apartment building balcony to the one below and the other handed off their child before escaping from the fire at The Pines Apartments in Concord on April 16. Other residents were trapped and needed to be rescued. No injuries were reported from the fire.

Twenty-two-year-old Brendan McEwen, of Concord, was arrested on Thursday. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer.

