Mowers and gardening appliances in short supply

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people are itching to get outside and do some yard work once the weather improves, but supply chain issues affecting lawnmowers and similar items may leave some folks stuck in the weeds.

“We just can’t get anything,” said Casey Mathieu, the owner of CCR Sales & Service in Essex Junction. Mathieu says that with more people staying at home last year, there was a 40% jump in tractor and lawnmower sales. And that low inventory has been exacerbated by continuing supply chain issues associated with the pandemic. “Demand didn’t go down. Production did go down.”

It’s a similar story at The Small Engine Company Inc. in Colchester. “Sales are very strong as long as we can get the product that we need,” said the businesses’ Adam Porter. He says he expects that shortage of new mowers will mean their repair shop will get even busier. “There are going to be some people that have to repair because they are not going to be able to find what they want.” Porter says you should take care of your products at least until things catch up. “I think it will get worse before it gets better.”

Back in Essex, it’s a waiting game on when on inventory. “It’s slowly trickling in, but we don’t know what we are going to get and when we are going to get it,” Mathieu said. He has a message for customers who might be on the fence. “If you are looking this year, get in and get it now, because it’s just a matter of days before we are starting to run out.”

