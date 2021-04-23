NH Motor Speedway hosts followup vaccine clinic

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) - Another mass vaccination clinic will be held at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, but it is limited to those who had received their first doses there on March 27 and 28.

This weekend’s clinic has been shortened to one day because many individuals decided to move their appointments to other locations closer to their homes, state officials said Friday. All remaining appointments that had been scheduled for Sunday at the speedway have been rescheduled for Saturday.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals are encouraged to login to the state’s vaccination system to confirm their appointment times.

