Advertisement

NH Motor Speedway hosts followup vaccine clinic

File
File(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) - Another mass vaccination clinic will be held at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, but it is limited to those who had received their first doses there on March 27 and 28.

This weekend’s clinic has been shortened to one day because many individuals decided to move their appointments to other locations closer to their homes, state officials said Friday. All remaining appointments that had been scheduled for Sunday at the speedway have been rescheduled for Saturday.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals are encouraged to login to the state’s vaccination system to confirm their appointment times.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Fiery crash in Richmond.
Icy roads lead to several crashes
Shelburne Road crash
Shelburne crash sends 2 to the hospital
File photo
Winooski cop charged with domestic assault faces new obstruction charges
Burlington mobile homes
Burlington mobile homes reappraised incorrectly; city fixing the mistake
A homeless encampment in the South End of Burlington is raising concerns.
City scrambles to find solution to growing Burlington homeless camp

Latest News

Best Summer Ever
Addison County backdrop for film receiving national attention
How did the 2020/2021 snow season compare to years in the past?
Gary Sadowsky breaks down snowfall totals from the 2020/2021 season
NH courts gradually expanding operations to the public
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to the New Hampshire Electric Co-Op (NHEC), in Plymouth,...
VP Harris visits NH, pushes infrastructure plan