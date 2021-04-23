Advertisement

NY won’t say what it told DOJ about nursing home outbreaks

By Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office won’t reveal what it told the U.S. Justice Department about COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes.

Federal investigators asked the state last year to turn over basic statistics related to deaths and infections inside nursing homes. Cuomo’s office said it began sending records to federal authorities in the fall. But in response to an open records request from The Associated Press, the governor’s office said it would not share those same documents with the public now.

It said doing so would be “an invasion of personal privacy.” It also said disclosing the records would “interfere with law enforcement investigations.”

