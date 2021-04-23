Plattsburgh tech students’ tiny house going to the highest bidder

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A building trades class in Plattsburgh is hoping to bring in the big bucks for a tiny house.

The carpentry classroom at CV-TEC in Plattsburgh is where the ideas started. Students learn the ins and outs of the trade and over the last two years, they’ve put what they learned in the classroom to use. “Graduating high school saying, ‘I helped build a house before I even graduated high school’ is a good resume builder,” said carpentry instructor Mike Drew.

The students did it all, from coming up with the design, to sourcing materials and building it from the ground up. “I’ve learned how to frame, how to put roofs on, how to lay floors,” said Keegan Suber, a CV-TEC senior.

“I had fun with it, it was really fun,” added Colby Coryer.

The class of 37 students worked on the tiny home mainly in carpentry class and also had help from electrical, graphic design, digital arts, and welding students. “One person could do this but it’s a lot easier when you have multiple people with many different ideas doing the same job,” Suber said.

It comes with all the amenities including a bathroom, fully-working kitchen with appliances. The full project was only expected to take a year, but the pandemic put the tiny home on pause. With no in-person classes, going virtual made it hard for the hands-on lessons. “We lost pretty much the rest of our school year,” Coryer said.

But now the students are back and the home almost complete and ready to head off to auction. “With an eye on our budget always, we’re trying to figure out ways to reduce costs. So, if we can build something and sell it for what we have into it, it’s putting money into other things,” Drew said. He says they are hoping to get $25,000.

And the students who put their blood, sweat, and tears into the project are also getting some sales experience to boot. “It’s well insulated. You are going to get cold, that’s for sure, you should buy it,” Coryer said.

There is no date for the auction just yet, but the school is already looking for people that are interested.

