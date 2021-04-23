Advertisement

SBA COVID relief program aims to make restaurants whole

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont restauranteurs who have suffered during the pandemic are now eligible to apply for grants to recoup everything they lost from the beginning of the COVID crisis.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is a $28.6 billion federal program to help get the industry back on solid footing. It provides pandemic-related revenue loss of up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding if it’s used no later than March 11, 2023.

Darren Perron spoke with Darcy Carter, Vermont director of the Small Business Administration, about how it works.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash in Richmond.
Icy roads lead to several crashes
Shelburne Road crash
Shelburne crash sends 2 to the hospital
File photo
Winooski cop charged with domestic assault faces new obstruction charges
Burlington mobile homes
Burlington mobile homes reappraised incorrectly; city fixing the mistake
A homeless encampment in the South End of Burlington is raising concerns.
City scrambles to find solution to growing Burlington homeless camp

Latest News

Bob Blanchard
Stuck in Vermont: Bob Blanchard shares his love of Burlington history online
Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters on Saturday April 17,...
Rutland County militia training center owner says he won’t dismantle site as ordered
File photo
UVM conference to focus on nontraditional pain management
File photo
Architectural scavenger hunt series kicks off Saturday