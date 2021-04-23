SBA COVID relief program aims to make restaurants whole

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont restauranteurs who have suffered during the pandemic are now eligible to apply for grants to recoup everything they lost from the beginning of the COVID crisis.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is a $28.6 billion federal program to help get the industry back on solid footing. It provides pandemic-related revenue loss of up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding if it’s used no later than March 11, 2023.

Darren Perron spoke with Darcy Carter, Vermont director of the Small Business Administration, about how it works.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.