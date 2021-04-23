Advertisement

Shock G, off-kilter Digital Underground leader, dead at 57

Shock G, who blended whimsical wordplay with ’70s funk as leader of the off-kilter hip-hop...
Shock G, who blended whimsical wordplay with ’70s funk as leader of the off-kilter hip-hop group Digital Underground, has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shock G, who blended whimsical wordplay with reverence for ’70s funk as leader of the off-kilter hip-hop group Digital Underground, has died. He was 57.

Nzazi Malonga, a longtime friend who served as head of security and helped manage the group, said the rapper-producer was found unresponsive Thursday in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida. Malonga said the performer, born Greg Jacobs, had struggled with drug addiction for years.

The group found fame with the Billboard Top 10 hit “Humpty Dance” in 1990, as Shock G donned a Groucho Marx-style fake nose and glasses to become one of his many alter egos, Humpty Hump. He initially maintained the flamboyant Humpty was a separate person and even did in-character interviews.

Digital Underground’s “Same Song” a year later served as 2Pac’s introduction to music fans, with Shock G handing the baton to the future megastar, who had been working as a roadie for Digital Underground: “2Pac, go ‘head and rock this.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash in Richmond.
Icy roads lead to several crashes
Shelburne Road crash
Shelburne crash sends 2 to the hospital
A homeless encampment in the South End of Burlington is raising concerns.
City scrambles to find solution to growing Burlington homeless camp
Burlington mobile homes
Burlington mobile homes reappraised incorrectly; city fixing the mistake
File photo
Winooski cop charged with domestic assault faces new obstruction charges

Latest News

In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Kentucky's Terrence Clarke, center, drives between...
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
The spring-like temperatures had people out and about on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace.
Vermonters react as CDC considers revising outdoor mask guidelines
Composer, pianist and educator Wayne Peterson, who won a Pulitzer Prize for music that was...
Pulitzer-winning composer Wayne Peterson dies at 93
The Face of Mental Health Care in Vermont: Part 2