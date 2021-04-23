Stuck in Vermont: Bob Blanchard shares his love of Burlington history online
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bob Blanchard grew up in Burlington’s South End in the 1950s-60s and has nostalgic memories of life in the Queen City.
Although he is no longer a resident, Blanchard has been sharing historic posts and tidbits on the Facebook page Burlington Area History for a year and a half. The group has grown to almost 13,000 members, and people treat the page like a community bulletin board, sharing memories, photos and reconnecting.
Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger met up with Blanchard recently to visit a few of his favorite historic spots on Burlington’s waterfront and along Church Street.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.