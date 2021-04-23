UVM conference to focus on nontraditional pain management

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A conference next month at the University of Vermont is promoting ways to ease pain without traditional painkilling medications.

That could be through techniques including acupuncture, yoga, healthier eating, and reiki. Often, these are used in combination with medication to manage a patient’s pain and are being explored more seriously due to the opioid crisis.

Dr. Jon Porter, the medical director for the University of Vermont Medical Center’s Comprehensive Pain Program, says people are open to exploring new ways to treat their chronic pain. “I think people are really yearning for other ways to approach their pain. I think we have not been successful with people who are having chronic pain. So, many individuals are already trying different approaches, whether it’s yoga or acupuncture or many of the others that we use to try to feel better. So, it is not a difficult sell at all,” he said.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Porter and Cara Feldman Hunt, the program manager at UVM Integrative Health, about the conference is on May 7th.

