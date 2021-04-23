Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will be holding a pandemic press conference Friday morning.

The future of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to be discussed. That’s because a CDC panel is set to meet and likely vote on updated recommendations for the use of the one-dose vaccine Friday morning.

As of now, we don’t know if the CDC panel, which is expected to start at 11 a.m., will push back the press conference start time.

We could also learn about what the health department is saying about the possible changing of outdoor mask use.

An update on cases, outbreaks and other data is expected.

We also expect to get updated guidance for summer camps.

You can watch that press conference live right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

