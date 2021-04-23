VP Harris visits NH, pushes infrastructure plan

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (WCAX) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited New Hampshire Friday promoting President Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

The infrastructure proposal includes a $100 billion investment to create high-speed broadband across the country. Harris, who toured the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative in Plymouth, compared the plan to electricity expansion in the 1930s.

“We’ll put $100 billion into getting access to broadband and affordable access to broadband for everyone. And it’s the same thing that our country decided to do in 1936, saying let’s get electricity to everybody and rural America should not be left out of that priority,” Harris said.

The GOP has recently revealed its own infrastructure plan that would cost $600 billion. It focuses more on traditional infrastructure like bridges and roads. It’s far less than Biden’s $2 trillion proposal. Congress is expected to take months negotiating.

