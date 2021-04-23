Advertisement

VP Harris visits NH, pushes infrastructure plan

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to the New Hampshire Electric Co-Op (NHEC), in Plymouth,...
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to the New Hampshire Electric Co-Op (NHEC), in Plymouth, N.H., Friday.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (WCAX) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited New Hampshire Friday promoting President Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

The infrastructure proposal includes a $100 billion investment to create high-speed broadband across the country. Harris, who toured the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative in Plymouth, compared the plan to electricity expansion in the 1930s.

“We’ll put $100 billion into getting access to broadband and affordable access to broadband for everyone. And it’s the same thing that our country decided to do in 1936, saying let’s get electricity to everybody and rural America should not be left out of that priority,” Harris said.

The GOP has recently revealed its own infrastructure plan that would cost $600 billion. It focuses more on traditional infrastructure like bridges and roads. It’s far less than Biden’s $2 trillion proposal. Congress is expected to take months negotiating.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash in Richmond.
Icy roads lead to several crashes
Shelburne Road crash
Shelburne crash sends 2 to the hospital
File photo
Winooski cop charged with domestic assault faces new obstruction charges
Burlington mobile homes
Burlington mobile homes reappraised incorrectly; city fixing the mistake
A homeless encampment in the South End of Burlington is raising concerns.
City scrambles to find solution to growing Burlington homeless camp

Latest News

Best Summer Ever
Addison County backdrop for film receiving national attention
How did the 2020/2021 snow season compare to years in the past?
Gary Sadowsky breaks down snowfall totals from the 2020/2021 season
File
NH Motor Speedway hosts followup vaccine clinic
NH courts gradually expanding operations to the public