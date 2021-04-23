BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sun has returned and snow has been melting like crazy! High pressure is taking hold, and will bring us a nice start to the weekend!

Saturday, we’ll see some clouds increase, but temperatures will be getting back into the 60s.

Sunday, periods of light to moderate rain will arrive, but we do still need the rain. Temperatures will cool down Sunday night and we could see some mountain snow mixing in.

Flurries may linger in the Northeast Kingdom Monday morning, but we’ll get some sunshine back as well.

After that, a big warm-up will be taking place. Temperatures will bounce back into the 60s on Tuesday, and into the mid-70s for the rest of the week after that.

From winter to spring to summer all in one week!

