BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After a couple of days of late April winter weather, we’ll make a return to more spring-like weather today. High pressure will be moving into the northeast, and that will clear out the skies and give us some warmer air today. It will still be a bit breezy today, but not as chilly & blustery as it was on Thursday. Most of the snow that we got over the last couple of days will melt away.

It will get even warmer as we get into the weekend. Temperatures will be getting into the 60s with lots of sunshine on Saturday.

We still need rain, though, and that’s what we’ll be getting on Sunday to round out the weekend.

Another quick shot of cold air will come in Sunday night into Monday morning. There may be a few flurries in the mountains early Monday morning.

After that, a big warm-up will be taking place. Temperatures will bounce back into the 60s on Tuesday, and into the mid-70s for the rest of the week after that.

Enjoy the warm sunshine on Saturday, and let the thirsty earth absorb that rain on Sunday! -Gary

