Local NAACP leads virtual mini-series featuring Vermonters of color

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What’s it like living in the country’s second-whitest state as a minority? A local organization wants to give Vermonters of color space to talk about that.

The NAACP of Rutland is co-hosting the first of many panel discussions on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The conversation will focus on Black men and their personal experiences with Vermont police and the state’s criminal justice system.

Leaders say they hope to generate more awareness, particularly as studies show Black men are stopped by police and put behind bars at a higher rate than white men.

Raphael Okutoro says the goal is the hear from Black men firsthand.

“That’s what I think is most powerful about this event. The stories are often not written by us. People write our story and they tell our story for us and the goal here is to tell our own story and to let people see us in a different light. Let them see us as people who are your neighbors. We are just valuable as anybody else,” Okutoro said.

The discussion will be live-streamed on the Rutland NAACP’s website.

Leaders say there will be future events featuring Black women and white parents of Black children.

