Missing Bristol man found dead

Walter Rusch, 63, of Bristol
Walter Rusch, 63, of Bristol(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - After a week-long search, a Bristol man who went missing last Saturday has been found dead.

Vermont State Police say 63-year-old Walter Rusch’s family located his body in a wooded area near his Bristol home around 10 Saturday morning. Police say they are investigating the circumstances of his death, but they say it doesn’t appear suspicious.

Rusch was reported missing April 16.

