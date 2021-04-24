More than 7,000 pounds of prescription drugs collected in Vermont Saturday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday marked the 20th annual National Drug Take Back Day, so Vermonters were able to drop off their old prescription medication at 55 sites across the state.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, 157 Vermonters died last year due to drug overdoses. Officials say addiction is largely driven by the inappropriate use of prescription medication. Saturday, police stations, fire departments, and local pharmacies set up collection sites. Once they collect the drugs, the DEA then disposes of the pills.

“Some of this stuff we’ve seen expired 25 years ago. Why do people hang on to this stuff? It’s medically no longer going to give you much of a benefit, anyway. Just get rid of it,” said DEA Agent Kevin Black. “Don’t pour it down the toilet or throw it in the garbage. That can be bad for the environment. Bring it to the DEA, and we’ll dispose of it for free.”

If you find old prescription drugs in your medicine cabinet while you spring clean, visit the DEA’s website for where to drop them off.

