What to do Saturday, April 24

What to do this Saturday
What to do this Saturday(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

If you want to take a trip back to the seventies you can join Saint Pauls Church for a family-friendly tie-dye party.

It starts at 12 p.m. in the church’s parking lot in St. Albans. The event is free and will be open to the public. Basic supplies will be provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own clothes to dye as well. All participants will be invited back for a future walk to show off their groovy designs.

If the event gets rained out, it will be rescheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

Another community arts event happening this Saturday is the Virtual Origami Workshop with Joel Stern.

This crafty event will be hosted by Phoenix Books, online, starting at 11 a.m. In this session, you’ll learn how to make five different animals. If you don’t have any origami paper at home, all you have to do is cut sheets of 6-inch squares of paper.

Throughout this activity, kids will learn how to use skills such as geometry, dexterity, and creativity.

This next event might seem a bit wild, but have you ever wondered what you can and can’t eat outdoors?

Kreations by Katherine has created an event to answer just that with their Wild Spring Edible Identification program. This event will take place on the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail from 11 a.m. to Noon. Participants will explore the foods around them through a one-and-a-half-mile walk.

Registration is required, and it costs $20 a person. You must be at least 16 years old to attend.

