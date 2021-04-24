Will Vermonters take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the CDC has given the green light to resume use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the Vermont Health Department is doubling down on its commitment to the single-dose shot.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the state is confident in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Confident and gearing up to get it to as many people who want it so long as we can get more coming into the state to put into people’s arms. Absolutely,” he said.

The CDC temporarily paused Johnson & Johnson use for 10 days following 15 cases of blood clots. Dr. Levine says that’s 15 cases of out 10 million administered shots across the country. He says none of those cases were among the 4,000 Vermonters who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before it was shelved.

As of Friday night, the CDC deemed the shot safe.

“They didn’t really find a reason to change anything about their instructions about the vaccine, instead to make people aware that this is a rare event that could happen so people have informed consent,” Dr. Levine said. “They know when they’re getting Johnson & Johnson that this is a possibility but it’s so, so rare.”

Dr. Levine is encouraging unvaccinated Vermonters to consider the Johnson & Johnson shot. All of the people WCAX News spoke with on Saturday have already been vaccinated — most with Pfizer or Moderna. Some say if they weren’t already immunized, they would be skeptical of the single-dose option.

“I would prefer to get one of the other ones because I feel like the trials that they did with those are more trustworthy,” said Connor Mulvihill.

But most people say they would trust the the J&J vaccine.

“Because I think they’ve done sufficient research on the vaccine and it’s efficiency, and I think it’s a good option,” said Morgan Eldh of Burlington. I think there are other medications that people take that have worse warning labels so I don’t think this one was as freaky as everyone first thought.”

“And if they said it was safe for kids— if scientists said that— then I would let them have it too,” said Laura Rabinovitz of Burlington.

“The potential side effects are not as bad as death. Okay? And death is something that you can get from the disease so you know what? Get the shot!” said Highway Sica of Burlington.

Dr. Levine says Vermont has far fewer Johnson & Johnson doses than Pfizer and Moderna but they’re expecting more by the end of the month. He says Governor Phil Scott, R-Vermont, will get official word of how many more shots are coming on Tuesday.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 300 open slots for upcoming Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinics, according to the health department.

