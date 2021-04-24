BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a pretty nice day today, but a little instability did trigger a few light showers and sprinkles this afternoon.

Sunday, there are a couple of weather systems we are watching. A strong storm system moving through the southeastern US will come up the coast to the mid-Atlantic area, and just clip our southern counties on Sunday morning with some rain. Then a different frontal system will move in from west to east during the afternoon and evening, bringing us some scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder mainly in northern areas near the Canadian border.

Once that system goes by, a quick shot of cold air will come barreling in on blustery NW winds on Sunday night into Monday morning and there could be a few snow showers in the highest elevations once again. Highs Monday will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

That cooldown won’t last long, Tuesday, temperatures will climb back up into the upper 50s and low 60s again. Towards the middle of the week, it will be even warmer with highs reaching the upper 60s. However, there is a frontal system along the Canadian border that will be drifting south and north, bouncing around, up and down, for mid-to-late next week, and that will bring the chance for showers each day, Wednesday through Friday.

