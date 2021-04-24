Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a pretty nice day today, but a little instability did trigger a few light showers and sprinkles this afternoon.

Sunday, there are a couple of weather systems we are watching. A strong storm system moving through the southeastern US will come up the coast to the mid-Atlantic area, and just clip our southern counties on Sunday morning with some rain. Then a different frontal system will move in from west to east during the afternoon and evening, bringing us some scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder mainly in northern areas near the Canadian border.

Once that system goes by, a quick shot of cold air will come barreling in on blustery NW winds on Sunday night into Monday morning and there could be a few snow showers in the highest elevations once again. Highs Monday will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

That cooldown won’t last long, Tuesday, temperatures will climb back up into the upper 50s and low 60s again. Towards the middle of the week, it will be even warmer with highs reaching the upper 60s. However, there is a frontal system along the Canadian border that will be drifting south and north, bouncing around, up and down, for mid-to-late next week, and that will bring the chance for showers each day, Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott
Vt. poised to resume J&J vaccinations as early as Tuesday
The spring-like temperatures had people out and about on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace.
Vermonters react as CDC considers revising outdoor mask guidelines
Brandon Bergeron and Teresa Uzzel
3 face charges in Franklin Count drug bust
Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters on Saturday April 17,...
Rutland County militia training center owner says he won’t dismantle site as ordered
Alexandra welcomes her new baby
Alexandra welcomes her new baby

Latest News

Gary has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Gary has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Sharon with weather
Friday Evening Weather Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast