BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Welcome to the weekend, everyone! And what a great start we have to the weekend, weatherwise. High pressure over the northeast will give us a delightful spring day with warm, above average temperatures. Enjoy it, because the second half of the weekend won’t be the same. A strong storm system moving through the southeastern US will come up the coast to the mid-Atlantic area, and just clip our southern counties on Sunday morning with some rain. Then a different frontal system will move in from west to east during the afternoon & evening, and we will all get in on some scattered showers. There may even be a rumble or two of thunder late afternoon & evening near the Canadian border.

Once that system goes by, a quick shot of cold air will come barreling in on blustery NW winds on Sunday night into Monday morning. There could be a few snow showers at the mountain tops during that time. Then we’ll clear out for the rest of Monday, but it will be cooler with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s.

That cooldown won’t last long. On Tuesday, we’ll bounce right back up into the upper 50s and low 60s again. After that, it will be even warmer with temperatures well into the 60s. But a frontal boundary will be bouncing around, up and down, for mid-to-late next week, and that will bring the chance for showers each day, Wednesday through Friday.

Get out and take MAX Advantage of the great spring weather today! -Gary

