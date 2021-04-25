Berlin & Barre to host pop-up Vaccine site for Homeless

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Homeless and housing insecure Vermonters can take advantage of some pop-up clinics this week.

No registration is required to attend. The two free clinics will be held on Monday at the Hilltop Inn in Berlin and Tuesday at the Old Labor Hall in Barre. The second round of pop-up clinics is scheduled for four weeks from the first clinics to ensure people can get their second vaccine dose in a timely manner.

