City Brew Tours offers virtual beer experiences

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gloomy spring weather is no surprise in New England but Burlington-based City Brew Tours might have the perfect stay-home experience.

When the pandemic hit last March, the craft beer tour service had to shut down tours in 11 cities.

They found themselves switching it up a little, and offering fun craft beer experiences online.

While City Brew Tours does tours, their new service, Brewvana offers virtual beer making courses and kits, complete with a virtual instructor. They also offer craft beer party boxes with a virtual experience as well. These are perfect for one person looking for something fun to do, or a small group.

For a more team-oriented experience, Unboxed Experiences offers beer and cheese pairing, private beer making experiences, and more.

“It’s been awesome. So between the beer making kits, and our beer and cheese pairing experiences, which we also do for team building that’s not public facing, we’ve really been able to survive and almost thrive throughout the pandemic. Even without tours,” says founder and CEO Chad Brodsky.

City Brew Tours has tours up and running in some cities, and they hope to add more soon as public health allows.

City Brew Tours started out in Burlington in 2008 as Burlington Beer Tours. Brodsky founded it as a University of Vermont student with a passion for beer.

