Looking ahead: Week of April 26

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what stories we have on our radar for this week.

Looking ahead to this Wednesday is the start of Street sweeping in Burlington. It goes from April 28th until May 6th.

This is an annual event for the city to keep our lakes and us ourselves healthy. The sweeps collect leaf litter that contains harmful; bacteria and can cause the cyanobacteria that prevents us from going to the beach in the summer.

The sweeping will be done one “zone” at a time. Burlington Public Works is asking you to move your car off the street when they’re in your zone. There will be free garage parking overnight on the evening of your sweep from 7 p.m. - 9 a.m. If your car is not moved you will be fined $125.

Also happening this Wednesday, Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos will be performing a post-election audit.

Condos will be auditing the election results from Vermont’s 2020 general election. This is a routine audit and will be performed to verify the accuracy of our election results. The state does this also to further Vermonters’ confidence in the integrity of our voting process.

Seven communities were picked at random throughout the state to be audited-those include: Brandon, Pownal, Randolph, South Burlington, Topsham, Warren, and Worcester.

The audit will be streamed live on ORCA Media’s YouTube Channel this Wednesday.

Looking ahead to this Thursday, the Burlington International Airport will take off on their first direct flight from Burlington to Boston since 2008.

Thanks to Boutique Air, that trip will take you 45-minutes. This private plane can fit up to eight passengers. The San Francisco-based company says their trips are centered around business and leisure. This airline runs once daily, in the early afternoon. And round-trip flights will be available seven days a week.

Even though it’s a small plane you can still bring a carry-on item and a checked bag.

Looking ahead to this upcoming weekend, Capital City Farmers Market hosts their Opening Day

CCFM’s summer season will kick off Saturday with nearly 50 vendors, live music, and Covid safety enforced. The market will run every Saturday through October 30th, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The market will be located on State Street in Montpelier. To learn more you can email the Montpelier farmers market, or call at (813) 951-2728.

Looking ahead to next Sunday is the start of National Small Business Week.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating with week-long workshops for members, and small business owners. They will have sessions on issues such as transitioning your company to health insurance.

TACC is also using this week to encourage the community to think and shop locally. The theme of this year’s small business week is “Growing A Positive Community.”

